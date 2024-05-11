Now, maths clubs in govt schools to encourage critical thinking in kids

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 10

With an aim to promoting maths skills among students, the Education Department is setting up mathematics clubs in government schools.

180 schools earmarked under project in karnal district As many as 180 government schools in the district have been earmarked for the project and clubs have already been established in 100 schools out of these.

Officials said the clubs would provide students an engaging platform to explore mathematical concepts beyond traditional classroom learning

Competitions like quiz, puzzles, presentations and model-making will be organised to arouse students’ interest in the subject

As many as 180 government schools in the district have been earmarked for the project and clubs have already been established in 100 schools out of these.

Officials said it would help in enriching the educational experience of students and empower them with valuable skills for future success. They said the clubs would provide students with an engaging platform to explore mathematical concepts beyond the limits of traditional classroom learning.

“We have received reports from 100 schools that have formed these clubs. These will also be established in the remaining schools soon,” said Chatterpal, District Mathematics Specialist (DMS).

Competitions at various levels like quiz, puzzles, presentations and model-making will be organised to arouse students’ interest in the subject, he said. Through these clubs, students will have the chance to enhance their problem-solving skills, critical thinking abilities and mathematical proficiency in a collaborative and interactive environment.

He claimed that it would promote academic excellence among students. “Such clubs in schools at both the senior and high school levels will help in ensuring opportunities for students of different age groups. It will emphasise on innovation and creativity among students and help in yielding new methods and approaches in mathematics,” he added.

Teachers will also play an important role in creating innovative ideas for content-based study. Competitions will be organised at block, cluster, district and state levels, providing students with a platform to showcase their skills and compete at higher levels.

“Based on the competition, this step will help in preparing new teaching-learning materials (TLM) and models to improve the overall quality of mathematics education in government schools,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal