Now, offer 'pind daan' online

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, July 4

Devotees who cannot reach Kurukshetra to perform prayers and rituals for their ancestors will be able to get the same done online as the Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB) and Shri Brahmin Evam Tirthodhar Sabha have decided to offer online services.

Under the project, the KDB will set up an online portal and hand it over to the sabha for the operations while the sabha will train “purohits”. There are about 200 “tirtha purohits” registered with the sabha and 50 of them are active at the Sannihit and Brahma sarovars.

Sannhit Sarovar is one of the major “tirthas” where people from across the country descend to offer prayers to their ancestors, offer “pind daan” and get details registered in the genealogy register.

Jai Narayan Sharma, chief adviser of the sabha, said: “People from different parts of the country arrive at Sannihit Sarovar on the occasion of “amavasya” and solar eclipse and to offer prayers to their ancestors and offer “pind daan”.