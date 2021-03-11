Now pay challan on spot in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 6

In a major relief to residents, traffic challans can now be paid on the spot.

The Gurugram traffic police have tied up with State Bank of India (SBI) for 230 swap machines that will allow violators to pay their challans online on the spot.

Conventionally, violators had to go to the traffic tower to pay their challans.

The swap machines will be equipped with software with previous offences pre-loaded in the device.

“We had been getting complaints from residents about facing inconvenience, stating that they had to go all the way to the traffic tower to pay their challans. On the spot payment will be convenient for the officer on duty and violator,” said Ravinder Tomar, DCP, Traffic, Gururgam.

The move also aims at making challaning more transparent and quick.