Now, poor students to get 25% quota in pvt schools under RTE

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 1

The Haryana Government today said the children of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in the state will now get admission in private schools on 25 per cent reserved seats under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act.

The government has decided to revoke Rule 134A of the Haryana School Education Rules, 2003. However, those children who have taken admission under Rule 134A in recognised private schools in the state, will complete their education under Rule 134A in those schools only.

Earlier, two rules were applicable in relation to the admission of children in private schools — the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2011, and Rule 134-A of Haryana School Education Rules, 2003.

The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2011, was brought under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, of the Government of India. As per this, 25 seats are reserved for children belonging to the EWS. Under Rule 134A, a provision was made to admit meritorious students of BPL/EWS category from Class II to Class XII to 25 per cent seats in 2007.

Subsequently, the state government amended it in 2013 and made a provision to give admission on only 10 per cent seats.

But now, after revoking Rule 134A, the state government has ensured 25 percent admission to the children of poor families in private schools under the guidelines of the Right to Education (RTE).

The new Act provides 25 per cent admission to the EWS students, while Rule 134A provided the benefit on only 10 per cent.