Now, registration on portal mandatory for contractors

Chandigarh, May 7
The state Cabinet has accorded approval to a proposal regarding the Registration Rules for Contractors-2022, Haryana, for contractors willing to work with the state government.
The move is aimed at providing a single-window system for contractors to bring transparency and improve ease of doing business. As per the rules, ID creation of contractors on the Haryana Engineering Works (HEW) portal will be mandatory. However, the registration will also be preferable so as to have a ready list of competent contractors to minimise the requirement and time for verification of credentials at the time of calling tenders.
The contractor’s performance will be evaluated against each completed work by awarding marks and generating a dynamic ‘rating’.Whereas the application by contractors for registration is optional. Each contractor working in any of the department, board and society, etc of the government is mandatorily required to create a profile on the HEW portal by entering some basic information. This is required to establish a Unique Contractor ID of each contractor working anywhere in Haryana. All contractors will create a login account and get the ‘profile summary’ document.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm Asani
As per IMD, Aasani will reach close to Andhra Pradesh, Odish...
19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory
Heavy security deployed on the premises; 27 persons arrested...
Watch video: Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack
Forest department team tranquilized the big cat late in the ...
Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes
Hospitality sector can now purchase land beyond 150 bighas f...
Tablets of no use to Haryana students as Education Department fails to provide SIM cards
Students not able to access Internet on the device