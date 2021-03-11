Now, registration on portal mandatory for contractors

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 7

The state Cabinet has accorded approval to a proposal regarding the Registration Rules for Contractors-2022, Haryana, for contractors willing to work with the state government.

The move is aimed at providing a single-window system for contractors to bring transparency and improve ease of doing business. As per the rules, ID creation of contractors on the Haryana Engineering Works (HEW) portal will be mandatory. However, the registration will also be preferable so as to have a ready list of competent contractors to minimise the requirement and time for verification of credentials at the time of calling tenders.

The contractor’s performance will be evaluated against each completed work by awarding marks and generating a dynamic ‘rating’.Whereas the application by contractors for registration is optional. Each contractor working in any of the department, board and society, etc of the government is mandatorily required to create a profile on the HEW portal by entering some basic information. This is required to establish a Unique Contractor ID of each contractor working anywhere in Haryana. All contractors will create a login account and get the ‘profile summary’ document.