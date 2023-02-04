Now, scheduled caste staff to get reservation benefit in promotions in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Jind, February 3

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced to give the benefit of reservation in promotions to the Haryana Government employees belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.

He was addressing a function to mark the 464th anniversary of Guru Ravidas in Narwana here today.

Khattar said the quota would be fixed within three months after identifying all cadres. He also announced to set up a Chair at Guru Ravidas in the Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU), Sirsa, and to name the proposed medical college after him in Rasulpur village of Fatehabad. A memorial to commemorate him would also be built in Pipli in Kurukshetra, he added.

The CM said the government had also decided to give a rebate of 20% in the purchase of land for setting up small and micro industries by the SC people. Earlier, the rebate was 10% for this purpose. The persons belonging to the SC community will also get additional interest subvention of 20% on the loan taken for doing business.

He said the people of society should also cooperate in opening a unit of Dr Ambedkar Chamber of Commerce in Haryana. “A Venture Capital Fund will be created to provide financial aid on behalf of the state government to promote self-employment and entrepreneurship opportunities to the youth belonging to the SC community,” he said.

The CM said about 32% of SC children were getting education today. “This percentage shows that society is certainly moving towards progress. Free coaching will be provided to these children to pursue higher education and prepare for competitive exams.”

“Along with infrastructure development, the government also has the task of bringing social harmony. For this, everyone should move forward without discrimination and this can be possible only when each one of us follows the teachings of saints and great men,” he said.

#manohar lal khattar