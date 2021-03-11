Now, settle HSVP dues online

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 12

Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), under the guidance of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, has announced the launch of the Last and Final Settlement Scheme for 2022.

As a part of the initiative of the Ease of Doing Business, the scheme was introduced in the year 2018 first, to safeguard the interests of the allottees by easing the process of recovery and settling their long pending disputes. The scheme will start on August 17, 2022, and will continue upto September 30, 2022, for the eligible allottees to settle their enhancement and other dues with the HSVP.

An official spokesperson of the department said the scheme encompassed various facets for the convenience and comfort of the allottees through the online procedures on the HSVP website (www.hsvphry.org.in).

The scheme shall be applicable to the allottees of residential plots /group housing sites/ institutional and industrial plots. The total number of allottees benefitting from the scheme is 8,507 and the total of sectors in which the scheme shall be applicable is 140. For complete details of the scheme, allottees may visit the HSVP website (www.hsvphry.org.in).

He added that if an allottee desired to avail the benefit of this scheme, he would have to give an unconditional undertaking specifying that he would withdraw the litigation pending in any court of law either individually or through any association or society and he will not dispute the calculations of additional price in future. Along with it, the scheme is being offered for 140 sectors, which consists of 8,507 allottees as active beneficiaries. HSVP has offered a rebate of more than Rs. 800 crores for the beneficiaries of this scheme.

He further added that the benefit of the scheme will not be available to those allottees who have already availed the benefit of the “One Time Settlement Scheme” (OTSS) or “Full and Final Settlement Scheme” (FFSS) and Last and Final Settlement Scheme (LFSS) and have settled their dues under the head “Additional price along with interest/delayed interest thereon” when these schemes were introduced.

HSVP is taking this initiative to manage the dues effectively so that the eligible and interested allottees can settle their dues from the comfort of their homes.

