Now, up to Rs 5 lakh relief for death, disability caused by stray animals

Chandigarh, November 13

The Khattar government has unveiled a special scheme under which a financial assistance ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 5 lakh will be provided to the residents in case of death or permanent disability due to stray animals or dog bite.

The Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Parivar Suraksha Yojana (DAYALU), notified by Anurag Rastogi, Additional Chief Secretary, Planning Department, will allow financial assistance depending on the age of the person at the time of accidental death or permanent disability.

The compensation amount will be Rs 1 lakh in case the age of the victim is up to 12 years, Rs 2 lakh for those in 12-18 year age group, Rs 3 lakh in case of 18-25 year age group, Rs 5 lakh in case of 25-40 year age group and Rs 2 lakh in case the age of the person concerned is more than 40 years.

The death caused by stray cow, bull, oxen, donkey, mule, nilgai and buffalo or due to dog bite will be covered under the scheme. Permanent disability would mean 70 per cent or more disability, the notification said.

“The benefit under the scheme will be available to all residents of Haryana having the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) or family ID,” it said.

“The payment of assistance will be made only in the bank account registered in the PPP database or through bank accounts linked to the Aadhaar card. The data of the bank account/Aadhaar number will also be taken from the Family Information Data Repository (FIDR) database,” it said.

The Haryana Parivar Suraksha Nyas (HPSN) will be the implementing agency for the project with its chief executive officer (CEO) will be the overall in charge of the scheme. The detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs) are being issued, the notification added.