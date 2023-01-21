Haryana: Now, woman coach levels allegations against sports dept official

Tribune News Service

Panchkula/Chandigarh, January 20

The junior women’s coach, who recently accused Haryana’s Minister of State Sandeep Singh of molestation, on Friday levelled serious allegations against a senior woman officer of the Sports Department.

The “victim” coach, in her complaint to the Director, Sports Department, Haryana, alleged that the senior woman officer had stated that the “victim” had got her hair coloured and such girls could get raped. She alleged that the senior woman officer also commented on her clothes.

The “victim” coach said she was being harassed and pressurised in various ways to stop her fight for justice.

Meanwhile, BJP state chief OP Dhankar today said the Chandigarh Police investigation against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh should be completed soon. Replying to a question during a press conference, he said expediting the investigation would be fair for both sides.

On Haryana wrestlers alleging sexual harassment by Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a BJP MP, he said Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had constituted a committee which would give its report in 72 hours. “We are with players,” he added.

On the state government’s tussle with sarpanches over e-tendering, he said the new process would invite more bids and, in fact, fresh steps taken by the government had enhanced the powers of the sarpanches.

