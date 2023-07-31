Now, zila parishads of five Haryana districts to repair link roads

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, July 30

Zila parishads (ZPs) of five districts in the state will now repair link roads in their districts. Earlier, this work was being done by the Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board (HSAMB).

Under a pilot project, five districts — Yamunangar, Karnal, Palwal, Bhiwani and Fatehabad — have been selected for the transfer of roads from the HSAMB to the ZPs for repairs.

Following a decision to this effect, the authorities of the HSAMB have transferred 138 link roads to the ZP in Yamunanagar district and the ZP will soon start repairing them.

Sources said the state government had taken this decision to empower ZPs.

As per the order of the state government, officials of the ZPs of the five aforementioned districts and HSAMB were asked to undertake joint inspections before transferring these roads. Besides, the ZPs concerned were also asked to consider the history, details and present status of the roads for their maintenance and upkeep.

Naveen Kumar Ahuja, chief executive officer (CEO) of the ZP, Yamunanagar district, said the authorities of the HSAMB recently handed over 138 link roads to the ZP, Yamunanagar.

“A total of 138 link roads were transferred to the ZP, Yamunanagar. As many as 76 roads belong to the Radaur Assembly constituency, 40 are in the Sadhaura Assembly constituency, 16 are in the Jagadhri Assembly constituency and six in the Yamunanagar Assembly constituency,” said ZP CEO Naveen Ahuja.

“The Haryana Government wants to empower ZPs to undertake development works in rural areas in a better way,” said Ahuja.

Sources said there were 18 members of the ZP in Yamunanagar district.

Ahuja said the work estimates of those roads were being prepared and the repair work would start soon.

A pilot project

Yamunangar, Karnal, Palwal, Bhiwani and Fatehabad districts have been selected for the transfer of roads from the Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board to zila parishads for special and annual repairs.

#Agriculture #Yamunanagar