NSG cop shoots self with service revolver

Gurugram, March 19
A head constable of the National Security Guard (NSG) allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver on Friday evening. The police also found a suicide note, but it was not of much help as many words were not complete.
The reason for the suicide is not yet known and the Manesar police is investigating the matter.
The deceased has been identified as Vikram (35), a resident of Rohtak, who was posted as head constable in housekeeping staff of the Punjab Regiment. He had come to the NSG on deputation in 2020 and was living with wife and two children on the NSG campus.
‘Suicide note not clear’
The cause behind the head constable’s suicide is not clear. Before taking the extreme step, he had written something on a diary page, but it is not clear. We also talked to his wife, but she did not tell about any problem. No complaint has been given from her side. —Pankaj Kumar, SHO, Manesar police station
The police said he was posted in the Housekeeping Department of the NSG. He committed suicide by shooting himself with his service pistol around 5 pm on Friday evening. After the incident, the condition of the wife of deceased also deteriorated and she was rushed to hospital.
“The cause behind the head constable’s suicide is not clear. Before taking the extreme step he had written something on a diary page, but it is not clear. We also talked to his wife, but she did not tell about any problem. No complaint has been given from her side. The body has been handed over to relatives of the deceased after postmortem today and further probe is on,” said inspector Pankaj Kumar, Station House Officer, Manesar police station.
