NSG fraud: ITBP official surrenders in court, sent to police remand

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 5

An assistant commandant in the ITBP — Naveen Khatodia — has surrendered in a Gurugram court in connection with a case of cheating in the name of getting a tender in the National Security Guard (NSG).

Naveen has been remanded in five-day police custody of the economic offence wing (EOW) of the Gurugram police.

After registering three FIRs, a special investigation team (SIT) had been formed and the crime unit, Manesar, led by its inspector Sandeep Kumar nabbed four persons, including the main accused Praveen Yadav, deputy commandant in the Border Security Force (BSF), his bank manager sister Rituraj Yadav, his wife Mamta Yadav and property dealer Dinesh Kumar for alleged fraud of over Rs 125 crore on the pretext of providing construction contract in the NSG. Naveen, brother-in-law of the main accused, had been on the run but surrender at a Gurugram court late on Friday night.

Notably, after arresting the four accused, the SIT had recovered over Rs 13 crore in cash and six luxury cars from the accused. “The fifth accused, Naveen, is now in police remand. We are questioning him about his role in the fraud,” said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), crime.

Meanwhile, in the investigation of the SIT, it has come to fore that Praveen Yadav had invested around Rs 70 crore of the Rs 125 crore in the stock market, which he said had been lost now. The investigating officers are also probing the accounts of the accused and his family members.

