NSS camp concludes at JC Bose University

Faridabad: A week-long camp organised by the NSS Cell of JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad, has concluded. The camp was organised at Government Girls' Middle School, Atali, Faridabad, for NSS volunteers of the university. The closing ceremony of the camp was organised at Vivekananda Auditorium on the university premise and volunteers were awarded with certificates of appreciation on the successful completion of camp. During the programme, as many as 27 NSS volunteers were awarded with certificates for their 240 hours of selfless service. The winners of various competitions such as debate, essay writing and poster making were also awarded with certificates and medals.

Placement drive at govt college

Karnal: A placement drive was conducted at Government PG College, Sector 14. Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav inaugurated the drive and distributed training certificates of startup incubator to 60 students. Yadav exhorted them to fix a goal and work hard to achieve it. He said there was no shortcut to success. The DC also gave tips to the students to crack competitive exams. Principal Rajesh Rani informed the DC that this centre was started at the college in 2020, where courses such as website development, digital programming, artificial intelligence were being taught free of cost.

Workshop on basic trading

Kaithal: A four-day workshop on basics of trading and technical analysis was organised by the commerce department of RKSD College for students of certificate course in stock market. Keynote speaker Rohit Narang spoke about tricks of trading to the students. He advised them to learn paper trading before entering the stock market. On the second day of the workshop, Rohit Narang taught paper trading to the students and spoke about some stock market books in detail.

Lecture on mathematical modelling

Faridabad: The mathematics department of Aggarwal College, Ballabgarh, organised a guest lecture on the topic "Mathematical modelling - an introduction". Dr Pankaj Sharma, asstt professor, Zakir Husain College, New Delhi, who was the keynote speaker, told the students about the basics of mathematical modelling and its need in solving real-life problems. He said practice could make anyone perfect in any field. He took queries from the students.