NSS programme officers can avail of 1/3rd compensatory leave for special camps

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, September 9

The National Service Scheme (NSS) programme officers in all government or private universities and colleges across the state will now be able to avail one-third compensatory leave against participation in NSS camps and training programmes. They will be able to avail this facility within one year after the completion of the camp or programme during the vacation.

The Directorate of Higher Education (DHE) recently wrote to all registrars/principals, asking them to grant compensatory leave to their NSS programme officer during summer/autumn/winter vacation.

Naveen Dangi, NSS programme officer, Pt Neki Ram Sharma College, Rohtak, said, earlier, NSS programme officers were supposed to dedicate their leaves to the NSS campus. “It is a welcome step and will provide a relief to the officers,” he added.

“The NSS programme officers can take two (one-third) compensatory leaves if they participate in a seven-day camp. The duration of availing the facility will start immediately after the completion of the camp,” said a DHE official.

He added that it was found that such leaves were provided during the nineties. Later, the provision of compensatory leaves went out of practice, he claimed.

“Now, the provision has been brought into force with a new condition of availing compensatory leaves within one year,” added the official.

