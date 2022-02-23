NSUI seeks refund of exam fee for Class V, VIII

Chandigarh, February 22
Deepanshu Bansal, national convener of the RTI cell of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), today demanded refund of the examination fee of students of Class V and VIII from private schools after the state government’s decision not to conduct board examinations for these classes.
In a letter to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Bansal stated that the schools had charged examination fee of Rs 550 each from the students. When the government had decided not to conduct board examinations for these classes, there was no logic for the schools to sit over crores of rupees of students’ hard-earned money, he asserted.
He demand the refund of the examination fee by
February 28.
