  Haryana
Nuh clashes: Judge, her 3-year-old daughter had narrow escape after car set on fire, reveals FIR

ACJM Anjali Jain and other car occupants took shelter in a bus workshop to hide away from rioters

Wreckage of vehicles, including a police vehicle, that were set on fire during communal clashes, in Nuh district. PTI file



Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 2

Amongst many victims who escaped death in the July 31 Nuh clashes wasAdditional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Anjali Jain, her three-year-old daughter and the judge’s staff.

Jain’s car was immolated while she hid in bus workshop to save herself.

FIR was registered against unknown people on the complaint of one Tekchand, who works as a processor server in a local court in Nuh.

As per the complainant, at around 1 pm, ACJM Anjali Jain, her 3-year-old daughter, Gunman Siyaram and Tekchand went to SKM Medical College, Nalhar, for medicine in a car registered in the name of ACJM Jain.

Around 2 pm when they were returning from SKM Medical College, 100-150 rioters attacked them near Bandhan Bank, the old bus stand, and Delhi-Alwar road. The rioters attacked with stones and resorted to arson.

Stones hit the car’s back glass, and rioters opened fire in the area. All four occupants, including Jain, left the car immediately and ran to save their lives. They hid in a workshop at old bus stand, where some advocates rescued them. The next day when Tekchand went to check on the car, he found out that the rioters had burned it down.

