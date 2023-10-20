 Nuh clashes take centre stage in Rajasthan polls : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Nuh clashes take centre stage in Rajasthan polls

Nuh clashes take centre stage in Rajasthan polls

Nuh clashes take centre stage in Rajasthan polls


Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, October 19

Even as normalcy has been returning to Haryana’s Nuh district after the July 31 communal violence and last year’s Nasir-Junaid murders, the issues have been dominating the political scene in the Mewat region of neighbouring Rajasthan where the Assembly elections are due on November 25.

Polarising effect

  • Rajasthan’s Deeg, Bharatpur and Alwar districts and Haryana’s Nuh and Palwal constitute the Mewat region
  • The region is dominated by Meo Muslims
  • Nasir-Junaid twin murders, Nuh violence (left) and demolitions have turned hot topics in Rajasthan polls

Sentiments have been running high in Rajasthan’s Deeg, Bharatpur and Alwar districts—all part of the Mewat belt—over the twin murders allegedly by cow vigilantes, Nuh clashes and the subsequent demolitions. Parts of Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal districts of Haryana too comprise the Mewat region, which is dominated by Muslims.

Meo Muslim prospective candidates of the Congress have been banking on local furore over the February 2022 double-murder case of Bharatpur residents Nasir and Junaid in Haryana along with the alleged witch-hunting of popular Meo leader and MLA Mamman Khan in Nuh. The BJP, which is yet to find footing on majority of these seats, is publicising the unprecedented “bulldozer demolition justice” of the party’s government in Haryana.

One of the most sensitive seats is Bharatpur’s Kaman, the constituency of Congress MLA Zahida Khan and home to the slain duo Nasir and Junaid. For months now, Zahida is said to be out of favour among the residents for allegedly not delivering on her promise of strict punishment for cow vigilantes accused in the double murder case. She has been facing constant protests and is expected to be moved out of the seat by her party.

The other constituencies that have been impacted include Alwar’s Ramgarh, Kishangarh Bas, Tijara and Alwar (Rural). “Meo Muslims form a major chunk of voters in Deeg, Bharatpur and Alwar districts. Rajasthan and Haryana may be different states, but the Mewat region is united by common concerns. The entire belt is scarred by the twin brutal murders and immolation, rowdyism of cow vigilantes and the recent witch-hunting of Mewatis, including MLA Mamman Khan. The voters seek answers to these woes,” said Aftab Ahmed, Congress MLA from Nuh.

Local BJP leaders and their supporters, on the other hand, have conveyed a message to the Hindu community across Alwar that the party’s government in Haryana “took decisive action against troublemakers in Nuh”. “The Hindus have been at the receiving end here and now we are making them understand that the situation will be the same if the Congress remains in power in Rajasthan. The Hindu families attacked in Haryana have relatives in here and they are not untouched by fear or admiration for bulldozer justice,” alleged local BJP leader Jai Ahuja.

Congress’ Ramgarh MLA Shafia Zubair, however, alleged the BJP was out of favour in this seat as it was “biggest victim of cow vigilantism and they were using Nuh violence to polarise voters”.

#Gurugram #Mewat #Nuh #Rajasthan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Hardeep Nijjar’s killing: Australian intel chief says ‘no reason to dispute’ Canadian PM Trudeau’s claim

2
Trending

This is how Pakistani actress plans to punish India if Bangladesh win cricket world cup 2023 match today

3
India

BSF man shoots himself dead in J-K after wife dies by suicide

4
World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup: Virat Kohli sniffs at Tendulkar’s record as India slay Bangla Tigers by 7 wickets

5
Diaspora

'It contradicts my religious beliefs': Sikh law student's suit over mandatory oath to monarchy dismissed in Canada

6
Punjab

67-year-old man stabbed to death in Patiala

7
World Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma gets 3 challans for speeding at 215 km/hr to join his team in Pune: Report

8
India

How a tattoo, stolen wireless set led police to TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan's killers

9
Diaspora

Sikh youth who was assaulted in New York bus says 'shaken' as his ‘turban was specifically targeted’

10
India

Don't punish Vasundhara Raje because of me: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to BJP

Don't Miss

View All
Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Top News

Sunak backs Israel ‘in its darkest hour’, but calls for easing of civilians’ plight

Sunak backs Israel ‘in its darkest hour’, but calls for easing of civilians’ plight

8 Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes | 63 Hamas operat...

India favours direct talks between Israel, Palestine

India favours direct talks between Israel, Palestine

PM dials Abbas, gives assurance on aid

‘Don’t punish her because of me’: Gehlot defends Raje in rare move

‘Don’t punish her because of me’: Gehlot defends Raje in rare move

Strain in INDIA bloc as Akhilesh accuses Congress of ‘betrayal’

Strain in INDIA bloc as Akhilesh accuses Congress of ‘betrayal’

Rahul promises caste census in Telangana

Rahul promises caste census in Telangana


Cities

View All

Millers’ strike hits paddy lifting in Bathinda district

Millers’ strike hits paddy lifting in Bathinda district

RRTS named ‘Namo Bharat’; PM to unveil Delhi-Meerut line today

RRTS named ‘Namo Bharat’; PM to unveil Delhi-Meerut line today

Delhi L-G clears way for acquisition of land for Metro

Court lets Sisodia use MLA fund for projects

Satyendar Jain’s interim bail extended till Nov 6