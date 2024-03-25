Nuh cop held for graft

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 24

The Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested Sub-Inspector Surjeet Singh, who was posted at the Nuh city police station, on charges of taking a bribe of Rs 5,000.

The accused had demanded the bribe in exchange for granting bail in an FIR registered against the complainant at the city police station.

The complainant had approached the ACB and told them that the Sub-Inspector, posted at Nuh city police station, was demanding a bribe of Rs 7,000 from the complainant in exchange for granting bail.

The bureau released a statement based on the complaint received, and arrested the accused on the charge of taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 after investigating facts of the case. In this case, all necessary evidence is being collected and the matter is being investigated, the ACB said.

A case has been registered against the accused at the ACB police station, Gurugram.

#Gurugram #Nuh