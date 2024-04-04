Nuh cops bust wedding package fraud, two held

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, April 3

The Nuh Police have arrested two persons involved in fraudulent activities under the guise of providing wedding packages, ranging from dowry items to feast for wedding. Both accused, along with their accomplices, have swindled Rs 14 crore from around 1,400 victims using the same pretext.

Modus operandi The accused operated a syndicate that deceived people by offering kanyadaan packages for their daughters’ marriages. Initially, they earned trust by providing kanyadaan services for about 20 weddings, but later absconded after accepting bookings for their packages two to six months in advance. — Ratan Singh, SHO, Nagina police station

According to the authorities, the arrested have been identified as Maulana Arshad, a resident of Bubalheri village, and Rashid, a resident of Guraskar village in Palwal district. Rashid was arrested from Badkali Chowk by a team from the Nagina police station, while Arshad was arrested from his village on Tuesday.

The police received a complaint from Jubeda, a resident of Nangal Shahpur village, who alleged that the accused had defrauded her of Rs 1.1 lakh under the pretext of providing kanyadaan for her daughter’s marriage. According to her complaint, the accused had promised to provide a Splendor motorcycle, all wedding accessories and Rs 21,000 in cash as part of the kanyadaan package. However, they failed to fulfil their promises and became unreachable, prompting Jubeda to seek police intervention.

Following Jubeda’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused, and a team led by Inspector Ratan Singh, SHO of the Nagina police station, arrested the two on Tuesday. The duo confessed to their involvement in the crime.

Inspector Ratan Singh said, “The accused operated a syndicate that deceived people by offering kanyadaan packages for their daughters’ marriages. Initially, they earned trust by providing kanyadaan services for about 20 weddings, but later absconded after accepting bookings for their packages two to six months in advance.”

The accused were presented before a court in Nuh on Wednesday and obtained a four-day police remand. Inspector Ratan Singh said, “We are currently interrogating the accused and conducting raids to arrest their other accomplices.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram #Nuh