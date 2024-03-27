Nuh cops flag illegal meat markets in Aravallis, alert Rajasthan counterparts

Sumedha Sharma
Gurugram, March 26
Amid the crackdown against cow smuggling in Haryana and Rajasthan, smugglers have turned to the Aravallis on the border of the two states, where they are allegedly running illegal meat markets.
The hills have minimal human presence and police vigilance. Given their location, there is confusion with regard to their jurisdiction. The Nuh police, who recovered around 70 kg of meat from a house in the foothills, have put the Rajasthan Police on alert. Reportedly, over a dozen spots falling in Rajasthan’s jurisdiction have been highlighted, where markets are being regularly held and buyers are gathering even from UP.
A team of the Nuh cow protection task force conduced a raid at Pachgaon village and recovered the meat that has been sent for forensic investigation. The owner of the house managed to flee. He is the brother of an illegal miner accused in the 2022 murder of DSP Surendra Bishnoi.
The village is notorious for alleged cattle smuggling and illegal mining, and it was during investigations that the police was alerted about the existence of the illegal markets.
Three days ago, the Rajasthan Police had raided the hills near Indore village, Bhiwadi, following a tip-off from the Haryana Police. Though no accused could be caught, they found two cows, 17 hides and blood-stained axes, which suggested the existence of an illegal meat market. The Rajasthan Police had busted a similar market in Bas area in February.
“We have tightened the noose on cattle smuggling and are making recoveries. Due to the crackdown, the smugglers are choosing hills on the border area for their activities. We are coordinating with the Rajasthan Police to curtail the menace,” said a spokesperson of the Nuh Police.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All 6 workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead
The ship's crew issued a mayday call moments before the cras...
'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London
Wonders how is Indian politics relevant to the student union...
Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95
Born in 1929 at Andami village of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur dis...
Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh
The complainant alleged the 'patwari' and his agent Nikku ha...
Rebellion in HP BJP, ex-minister quits after 6 Congress rebels picked for bypolls
Lahaul unit resigns; Mandi ex-MP upset over Kangana’s candid...