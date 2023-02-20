Nuh cops to probe CIA role in Bhiwani 'killings'

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, February 19

The Nuh police in Haryana have started an inquiry against its own CIA team to probe “negligence” in the Bhiwani case in which the bodies of two Rajasthan youths, Nasir and Junaid, were found charred inside their car even as the family members of the deceased alleged that they were killed by ‘gau rakshaks’ (cow protectors).

The police have also launched an investigation into the allegations of torture and harassment against the Rajasthan Police levelled by the family of an accused ‘gau rakshak’. Nuh SP Varun Singla said the police were supporting their Rajasthan counterparts in the investigation and would get the role of the CIA team probed by ASP Usha Kundu. The Rajasthan Police, meanwhile, have seized the CCTV footage of all institutions near the CIA police station to “establish the fact that the accused did visit them after abducting Nasir and Junaid”. The police claim to have got major leads from arrested accused Rinku Saini, who reportedly “admitted to the killings being an outcome of cow vigilantism”.

“There is so far no evidence to show the involvement of police personnel... we will investigate the case. We will also wait for the Rajasthan Police report to throw light on the CIA team’s role,” said Singla. Regarding the complaint by the wife of one of the accused ‘gau rakshak’, Shrikant of Ferozpur Jhirka, that she lost her pregnancy after allegedly being attacked by Rajasthan Police personnel who had come looking for her husband, Singla said they were waiting for the medical report. Senior Vishva Hindu Parishad leaders today visited Shrikant’s house and promised all help to the family. “The families are being tortured, and so is one ‘gau rakshak’ who is in their custody. We demand a CBI probe,” read a VHP statement.

The Rajasthan Police have refuted the allegations with Bharatpur SP Shyam Singh saying that their personnel were accompanied by the Nagina (Haryana) police when they went to the accused’s house. Congress MLA from Nuh Aftab Ahmed visited the family members of the deceased who were protesting at the Ghatmika graveyard. He alleged that Chief Minister ML Khattar could not be forgiven for his silence on the issue.

Stillborn child’s body exhumed

The Nuh police have exhumed the body of a stillborn child and sent it for post-mortem as the wife of accused ‘gau rakshak’ Shrikant alleged that she lost her pregnancy after being “attacked” by Rajasthan Police personnel, who came looking for her husband. The Rajasthan Police, however, have denied the allegations as ‘false’.

