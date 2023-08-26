Nuh crash: CCTV footage shows Rolls Royce speeding

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 25

Vikas Malu, the director of Kuber Group, was among the occupants of the Rolls Royce car that rammed and crashed into an oil canter in Nagina on Tuesday. Currently, he is undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital. The extent of Malu’s injuries is not clear at the moment.

The accident that took place on the Delhi Mumbai Expressway left two dead, including the driver and his helper of the oil canter.

Initially, the canter driver was being blamed for the accident, but the CCTV footage at different points of the expressway have reportedly shown Rolls Royce being driven at around 200 km per hour way above permissible limit of 120 km per hour and ramming into the canter when it was taking a U-turn. The police investigation reveals that the accident unfolded as a convoy of 14 vehicles was travelling together on the expressway. Suddenly, the Rolls Royce accelerated, overtaking the vehicle in front of it and eventually hitting the canter. The car then caught fire while the occupants were rescued and rushed to Medanta Hospital.

According to police, the car immediately caught fire, but all its five occupants were rescued just in time by their relatives who were close behind in another car. The Nuh police have asked the driver of the Rolls Royce to join the investigation along with another occupant of the car, who is undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital. Vikas Malu’s statement will be recorded after being discharged from the hospital. The cops have are identified all 14 vehicles involved in the convoy. Notices are being issued to the owners of these vehicles as part of the ongoing inquiry.

The police registered a case on the basis of a complaint filed by Munil Yadav, who was travelling alongside the oil tanker.

