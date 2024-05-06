Nuh double murder, gang-rape case: Justice incomplete, will move High Court: Victims

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 5

After a CBI court sentenced four people to death in the 2016 Nuh double murder and gangrape case, the victim family is upset over acquittal of six other accused, and said they are planning to move to the High Court for their conviction.

“It been 8 long years for us. Yes, we are happy that four got punished, but those six shouldn’t have been allowed to go free. Every single man, who planned this gruesome act or executed it, should be hanged. Our family has never been the same. The trauma still haunts us as people call is Dingerheri Kaand ghar. I lost my son and daughter-in-law and the two girls who were raped one of whom is still a minor and screams in sleep.

Hang other six accused Nothing can get us our dignity back. But to ensure that no woman faces this, the other six accused should be hanged. —One of the victims

We have asked our lawyers to do whatever it takes to make all the accused pay,” said the family patriarch.

One of the girls told The Tribune, “How do you think our life is? We are not rich that we can leave this home and stay at some other place. The past has haunted us and will continue to haunt us for lifetime. I and my cousin never even enter the room where we were raped. For years, we kept it locked as I could hear my own screams. Nothing can get us our dignity back. But to ensure no woman faces this, the other six too should be hanged.”

According the family, while as a cover-up they were given jobs at that time, the jobs were eventually taken away and they have been struggling to survive owing to stigma attached.

Advocate Mir Akhtar Hussain, who is representing their case, said they were yet to get judgment papers and the family wants to contest acquittal of six accused.

