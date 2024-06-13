Nuh drivers caught using phones may lose licence

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 12

You should be extra cautious while driving on Nuh roads or you may lose your licence if you are caught using mobile phone while driving. The Nuh police has launched a special drive against people who violate traffic rules to prevent road accidents.

A police spokesperson said under this campaign, strict action would be taken against those who use mobile phones while driving. Besides imposing fines, the police has also started the process for the cancellation of violators’ driving licences.

Nuh SP Narender Bijarnia has instructed SHOs and traffic police personnel to take maximum action against people found using their phones while driving.

It has been claimed that using mobile phones while driving is one of the major causes of accidents. “While driving on the road, we get distracted by phone calls which can lead to a major accident, therefore the use of mobile phones while driving should be prohibited,” said the SP.

He said there was a provision to impose a fine of Rs 5,000 for using phone while driving and the driver’s licence could also be cancelled in this regard. For this, the police would write to the department concerned, he added.

