Nuh farmers observe ‘black’ Eid

Gurugram, April 11

Farmers of nine villages in Nuh district observed ‘black’ Eid by offering namaz wearing black bands. The farmers have been protesting against the state government for over a month for the poor compensation paid to them in 2010. They said their festival was far from happy as their families are suffering.

“They are not listening to us that is why we expressed our plight in the form of prayers hoping that this may have an impact on the government. It lied and duped us,” said Hafiz Sirajuddin, one of the protesting farmers.

Govt doesn’t care They are farmers and that, too, from Nuh. The current BJP regime doesn’t give two hoots to their voice and demands. They are not ready to listen to them. The farmers from across the state are protesting but who listens here. —Aftab Ahmed, Nuh MLA Just handed out promises Out of the enhanced Rs 46 lakh we were paid only Rs 21 lakh. We were just handed out promises and plans, but no money. We have waited for over 10 years and are protesting now. —Sabbir Khedi, Protester

The farmers of nine villages — Khedli Kankar, Mehrola, Badelaki, Kanwarsika, Rozkamev, Dhirdoka, Rupaheri, Khod (Bahadri) and Rewasan — said to build the Industrial Model Township (IMT) at Roj-Ka-Meo, 1,600 acres of their land were acquired in 2010. The government had acquired the land by paying a compensation of Rs 25 lakh per acre. Meanwhile, the farmers of Chandavali and Machhgar villages in Faridabad, whose land was also acquired by the government, moved court, and got the compensation amount enhanced to Rs 2 crore per acre.

“When we got to know about the court verdict we also began protesting and planned to move court. The government sweet-talked and assured us that we would be given Rs 46 lakh per acre,” said Sabbir Khedi, a protester. “We trusted the government and signed an affidavit, which said we would not go to the courts. Out of the enhanced Rs 46 lakh, we were paid only Rs 21 lakh. We were just handed out promises and plans, but no money. We have waited for over 10 years and are protesting now.”

Nuh MLA Aftab Ahmed said this was one among many injustices done to the farmers in Nuh.

“They are farmers and that too from Nuh. The current BJP regime doesn’t give two hoots about their voice and demands. They are not ready to listen to them. The farmers from across the state are protesting but who listens here!” said Ahmed.

