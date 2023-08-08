Attacks planned through WhatsApp: Nuh cyber cell

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Nuh, August 7

The ongoing investigation of the Nuh cyber cell into the July 31 clashes reveals localised impromptu planning of attacks through WhatsApp. The cell has so far received over 40 voice and video messages shared online, where the mob was instigated by local leaders to attack to kill.

One audio clip (of 2 minutes 50 seconds) under investigation and accessed by The Tribune reveals a leader asking the mob to attack Nalhar temple. “Meos are not a community of cowards and it is time to prove it. They are 200 here right now. At least kill 20 to teach a lesson and create impact. Gather all at Shingaar temple. Get out of attachments with your family, money, children, etc., as one day everybody has to die, so die for your community. Don’t shoot any videos while attacking. Video addiction is a major problem with you people,” a voice message posted on a group stated.

Before the government could suspend Internet services, videos of cars and their locations were shared on WhatsApp groups, asking local mobsters to gather, intercept and attack. Videos have been shared about cow vigilante Monu Manesar leaving from Gurugram for the yatra and pictures of his car were shared, as were those of many others. There were voice messages asking mobsters to cover faces and ensure that they were not captured in any video.

Many WhatsApp groups were, in fact, created that very day and the accused were part of these. The messages had been deleted, but the cyber cell, with the help of experts, is recovering them.

“The evidence so far shows that the attack was planned. We are reviewing audio-visual evidence and identifying the accused and nabbing them,” said SP Narender Birjaniya.

The police, meanwhile, acting on a tip-off, also seized many motorbikes used by mobsters from various areas. Investigations are on to trace the supply of petrol for petrol bombs, and stones.

