Nuh flare-up: Bulldozer 'justice', houses of 250 violence accused razed

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, August 3

Adopting Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath bulldozer “justice” system, the law enforcement agencies in Nuh’s Tauru bulldozed 250 shanties of “illegal” immigrants, the majority of whom were named as accused in the recent communal violence.

The shanties are learnt to be illegal encroachments on HSVP land for the past four years and were allegedly inhabited by illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

The district authorities accompanied by heavy police force carried out the operation today, later claiming the shanties were illegal. They, however, could not justify the urgency of the demolitions during the current communal tension and curfew.

Curfew relaxed, net restored for 3 hrs The situation is peaceful in Nuh and Gurugram

Curfew was relaxed for two hours in violence-hit Nuh

Internet services were restored for three hours in Nuh, Gurugram, Faridabad and Palwal

Section 144 is now in force in 10 Haryana districts with Bhiwani being the latest addition

Sources in the police revealed that the majority of mobsters who pelted stones in and around Tauru, and attacked shops and people, were from the settlement and had even shared photos or videos of their acts.

Using CCTV footage and videos, the local police have identified the houses from where most of the stone pelting was orchestrated and went on to bulldoze the illegal encroachments.

Similar drives, according to the police plan, will be carried out at all places, including Nalhar village, where mobsters attacked a VHP yatra and torched vehicles, said sources Over 50 properties in different parts of Nuh have been identified so far.

Nuh SP Varun Singla said, “Demolition was carried out by relevant agencies and we provided police support.”

Narender Birjaniya, OSD to ADGP (Law) Mamta Singh, said, “We have carried out demolitions and principally, these structures were illegal. You cannot have an illegal structure and use it to hamper law and order.” In the past, the Nuh police have also actively been attaching and demolishing illegal properties of notorious criminals, including cattle smugglers, illegal miners, extortionists, arms dealers and cyber criminals. So far, the local authorities have registered 45 FIRs, including three against objectionable videos celebrating the violence. A few FIRs clearly mention the mob raising slogans in favour of Pakistan. As many as 139 persons have been arrested in Nuh so far. Combing exercises have been conducted in villages like Mewli, Shikarpur, Jalalpur and Shingar. A special team of cyber experts had taken footage of all CCTV cameras installed across the yatra route.

Overall, the situation was peaceful in Nuh and Gurugram on Thursday. Curfew was relaxed for two hours in Nuh. Internet services were restored for three hours in Nuh, Gurugram, Faridabad and Palwal. Section 144 is now in force in 10 Haryana districts with Bhiwani being the latest addition.

An attempt was made to set a mosque and two shops on fire and a local resident was attacked in Palwal on Wednesday night. Two mosques were targeted in Tauru.

#Gurugram #Nuh #Yogi Adityanath