NUH FLARE-UP: Cow vigilantes, women not to be part of Jalabhishek Yatra

Gurugram, August 10

As the VHP and Bajrang Dal plan to resume Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, which came under attack in Nuh, on August 28, they have decided to keep ‘notorious’ cow vigilantes at bay. The outfits have also decided to not allow women to be part of the yatra. At a meeting today, they decided to keep the yatra minimal and non-controversial, and complete it before August 31.

House attacked by mob in village A mob of over 10 men allegedly hurled stones at a man’s house in Bhora Kalan village here and threatened to kill the family in the district on Wednesday morning.

The house owner, Aslam, in his complaint, claimed that the mob attacked his house to incite communal tension in the area, demanding strict action against the accused.

After receiving information, a police team reached the spot, but the accused had fled by then, they added.

“It is inauspicious to leave a shobha yatra unfinished. Therefore, as a matter of faith, we will finish it,” said VHP ‘prant mantri’ (regional secretary) Varun. Sources revealed that mahapanchayats will be held in Manesar and Tauru around August 13, from where the official declaration of the panchayat will be made.

The outfits have barred many ‘notorious’ cow vigilantes like Monu Manesar and Bittu Bajrangi from attending as well as mentioning about the yatra on social media. It was also decided to not allow women participation in the yatra as many claimed that they could not retaliate at July 31 attack as they got busy saving women.

“We would have retaliated and chased them away but the safety of women and children became our top priority,” said one of the office bearers.

VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said the disruption of the yatra had hurt the sentiments of people, and mahapanchayats are being organised in Haryana to listen to them and take decision on the yatra.

According to Nuh SP Narender Bijarnia, no permission request has been received so far for any yatra. A senior cop, however, on the condition of anonymity, said they are getting ready for it even though the number of devotees allowed will be restricted.

