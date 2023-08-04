 NUH FLARE-UP: Cyber police station was first in chain of attacks: Home Secretary : The Tribune India

TVSN Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Haryana, addresses a press conference on Nuh violence as Arshinder Singh Chawla, ADGP, Telecom/IT, looks on in Chandigarh on Thursday.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 3

Speaking on the Nuh riots, Haryana’s Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home TVSN Prasad today said that the real reasons for violence were being investigated, but the attack on the cyber police station of Nuh was the first incident in the chain.

Ready to help Rajasthan

On Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s allegations on Haryana preventing the arrest of Monu Manesar, accused in the killing of Junaid and Nasir, the Home Secretary replied: “I am not aware of any request from the Rajasthan Government. If it comes to us, we will extend all help to them.”

He said “it is to be answered why the cyber police station (of Nuh) was attacked”. “Who will get benefit from burning down a police station? It (violence) is not related to religious issues. Troublemakers had come to commit the crime.”

It is pertinent to mention here that on the intervening night of April 27/28, 102 teams of 5,000 policemen had raided 14 villages in Nuh, and 124 suspected cyber hackers were detained and out of them, 66 were arrested. After their remand, the police on May 10 had claimed that they had defrauded around 28,000 people across the country of more than Rs 100 crore.

Not related to religious issues

Who will get benefit from burning down a police station? It (violence) is not related to religious issues. Troublemakers had come to commit the crime. TVSN Prasad, additional chief secretary (home)

Prasad said recently 70 illegal encroachments were removed too in Nuh.

Holding a press conference today along with senior police officers, including ADGP Crime, OP Singh, and ADGP Administration and Telecom-IT, Arshinder Singh Chawla, ACS Home TVSN Prasad, said this was the third time (third year in a row) that the yatra was taking place. “Disruption was pre-planned. It is about crime and it is wrong to give it a communal colour,” he said.

93 FIRs REGISTERED, 176 ARRESTED ACROSS THE STATE

A total of 93 FIRs have been registered and 176 people have been arrested so far across Haryana for the Nuh violence and its related incidents in neighbouring districts.

“We should allow yatras as it is a sign of good democracy. We can only refuse if there is a clear-cut signal of disruption. In this case, the peace committee was informed and it was assured that no disruption would take place,” he said.

While replying to a question on whether there was an intelligence failure, he said there were inputs but when it was discussed in the peace committee, it was assured that no disruption would take place. He added that the alleged provocative video was also put before the committee.

On the present situation in Nuh and Gurugram, Prasad said the situation was fast returning to normalcy. “Twenty-four companies have been provided to us. We didn’t expect this (Nuh riots). We were even ready to airdrop forces to control it.”

On hate speeches, he said, “The Supreme Court has also ordered that no hate speech shall be allowed. No one will be benefitted from hate speeches. A committee has been formed to look into it. Please report to us if you come across any objectionable videos. We have even approached Twitter in deleting one objectionable video.”

“We will come down heavily on who is trying to disturb peace and security.”

Giving details about violence, he said 78 vehicles had been damaged. “We will give time to people to report and claim damages.”

