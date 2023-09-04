NUH FLARE-UP: ‘Gang 0011’ under lens for flare-up at Nalhar

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, September 3

While it is widely believed that the Nuh violence was a spontaneous outburst of communal tension, the ongoing police investigation continues to come up with new evidence that the rioters had allegedly come with a clear intention to attack.

Accused ‘admits’ to involvement The gang’s kingpin, Wasim, alias Teeta, has confessed his involvement. The WhatsApp group managed by him was abuzz for many days before the violence, with messages primarily from him, talking about setting an example for the right wing workers and responding to their challenges. Senior police official

Following the arrest of a rioter, the police have come up with information on ‘Gang 0011’ that was being managed over WhatsApp with 60 members and was pivotal in causing the Nalhar violence and an attack on the cyber police station. The gang allegedly arranged a bus to blow the police station.

Perusal of the WhatsApp chat of the group revealed that its members had on July 30 itself decided to ‘teach a lesson’ if Bajrang Dal members and vigilantes joined the yatra.

The startling revelations have been made after the arrest of the gang’s kingpin Wasim, alias Teeta. The accused was arrested from Ferozepur Namak.

Teeta ran the WhatsApp group called ‘0011’ which had around 60 members.

As the communal tension built up in Nuh, he allegedly arranged a private bus and went from village to village, picking up members of the gang who, after raging an attack on the cyber police station, were also allegedly involved in violence at different locations like Adbar Chowk, Jhanda Chowk, Nalhar temple etc.

“The accused has confessed his involvement. The WhatsApp group was abuzz for many days, with messages primarily from him, talking about setting an example for the right wing workers and responding to their challenges. The violence was not spontaneous as the group had asked all members to be ready to act if people on their hit list joined the yatra,” said a senior police official. He added: “They planned and executed the attack on the cyber police station. We are looking into the criminal history of all members as many are cyber criminals and raids are being conducted to nab them.”

The Nuh police is probing other 20 WhatsApp groups and their admins and members are under its scanner for their possible role in violence.

#Gurugram #Nuh