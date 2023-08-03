NUH FLARE-UP: Hindu bodies demand NIA probe

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 2

Scores of members of various Hindu organisations, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, took out a protest march in the city today and demanded an NIA probe into the Nuh violence. They also handed over a memorandum to DC Anish Yadav, condemning the violence and terming it as a conspiracy to disrupt the procession.

“It was not the first time that the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra was carried out in Nuh. This year, too, people assembled in Nuh to visit various temples, but a mob carrying sharp weapons, sticks, and stones attacked the procession and vandalised vehicles,” claimed Vinit Khera, a protester.

Jugal Bathla, another protester, said the property of those involved in the attack should be auctioned.

People also demanded a probe into the availability of illegal weapons with the mob.

Satish Gupta, district president of the VHP, who had a narrow escape in the attack, said action should be initiated against the guilty.

Later, they took out a protest march and burnt the CM’s effigy.

