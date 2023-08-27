NUH FLARE-UP: Meo, kisan mahapanchayat to organise peace yatra

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, August 26

Not giving two hoots to the denial of permission for the August 28 yatra, VHP today announced that the yatra would be held by all Hindu groups. Following the declaration, the Meo and kisan mahapanchayats held in Alwar today announced that they, too, would hold a special kisan tractor yatra to pledge for peace.

The declarations have left the district tense. All schools and colleges have been closed on August 28 and security has been stepped up in the district with the extension of Section 144.

“The Braj Mandal Dharmic yatra is a historic yatra/pilgrimage that could not be completed due to the July 31 attacks. On August 28, the yatra will be taken out by Sarva Hindu Samaj of Mewat. VHP had given the yatra an organised form. It will still be present with us as a supportive organisation,” said Arun Zaildar, chairman of 52 Paal, while addressing mediapersons today. He said, “In view of the important G20 event and the action taken by the police against the rioters in Mewat, we can discuss the form and volume of the yatra with the administration.”

The central joint general secretary of VHP, Dr Surendra Kumar Jain, stated that “the Hindu society of Mewat has decided to organise the yatra with perseverance and resolve. That is why, by not inviting the entire Hindu society from outside to land in Mewat, VHP is announcing a programme for the entire state.”

Meanwhile, Kisan Labour Bhaichara Mahapanchayat was also organised in Alwar today.

We, too, will hold tractor rally If the Haryana Government gives permission to take out the Brajmandal Yatra in Nuh on August 28, we will also take out a tractor rally. We will announce the date soon after holding a panchayat in this regard. — Rakesh Tikait, farmer leader

