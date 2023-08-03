NUH FLARE-UP: MHA keeping close watch on developments

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 2

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been keeping a close watch on the situation arising out of the communal clashes in Haryana’s two districts and has been assisting the state government in its efforts to control the situation, officials said today.

The officials said the MHA has already mobilised 20 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) including 12 them being Rapid Action Force (RAF) for their deployment in Nuh district and other adjoining parts of the state affected by the communal violence.

Besides these a fresh request for 4 more CAPF companies have come from the state government and the same was being arranged and soon would sent to the affected area to help the local police force, the officials said.

“Decisions to deploy central forces in Haryana are being taken following a period review meeting in the MHA over the prevailing situation in Nuh and adjoining areas,” a senior official said, adding that besides RAF, companies BSF and ITBP to Haryana for deployment by the state government.

The officials said since CAPF companies were not readily available with the MHA in Delhi and surrounding areas for deployment, the MHA had requested the ministry of defence (MoD) to provide IAF aircraft to airlift eight CAPF companies from various locations to Delhi on an urgent basis.

