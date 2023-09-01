NUH FLARE-UP: MLA fails to appear before SIT

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 31

Congress MLA Mamman Khan today failed to appear before the SIT probing the July 31 Nuh violence case. The police had issued a notice to him and called him to Nagina police station at 11 am to join the interrogation, but the MLA did not reach there.

Satish Vats, DSP of Ferozepur Jhirka and head of the SIT, said the MLA could not even be contacted. “We will serve him a notice again and ask him to join the investigation,” he added.

Although the police have not confirmed it officially, it is being said that a medical paper was sent on behalf of Mamman Khan, stating that he was suffering from viral fever. A day before the violence in Nuh, it is alleged that the MLA had tweeted that “the people of Mewat need not panic, fought for you in the Assembly, will fight here too”. The tweet was later deleted. Many accused, reportedly supporters of Mamman Khan, were arrested after the Nuh violence.

The MLA could not be contacted for comments.

