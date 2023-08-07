 NUH FLARE-UP: Nalhar temple turns into fortress : The Tribune India

Blame game takes centrestage after Jalabhishek Yatra took ugly turn on July 31

Paramilitary forces camp at the Nalhar temple in Nuh. Photo By Writer



Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Nuh, August 6

The gate of the ancient Nalhar Mahadev temple, associated with the Pandavas, is heavily guarded by paramilitary forces. Its premises have become a cantonment since the July 31 communal clashes. The devotees at the temple have been reduced to a trickle, but young boys from the nearby village gather everyday to “guard” the sanctity of the place.

Nalhar temple in Nuh. Photo By Writer

It was here that the devotees had converged from across the state to pay obeisance and be part of the VHP’s shobha yatra which was to go through various blocks of the district, including the Shiv temple in Ferozpur Jhirka. However, the yatra took an ugly turn as Hindus and Muslims clashed and it ended before it began. While there is no clarity on how the clashes began, it has resulted in a string of allegations and counter-allegations, with both sides having their own versions of the clash.

Used derogatory language

While the devotees were still at the temple, some anti-social elements came out towards the main road and used derogatory language for their community while raising slogans in favour of Monu Manesar. —Member of a minority community

No mischief by devotees

There is no way the devotees would have taken the risk of creating mischief when they knew that the minority community had the numbers on its side. The speech took place after the clashes broke out. —A resident of Mehlawas village

The local priest, recalling the events of the day, said a heavy rush of devotees was witnessed that day. “Everything was going on smoothly till 2 pm. I don’t know what the provocation was, but the devotees who left the temple after that came right back and said that stones were being pelted and gunshots were being fired. They said it was unsafe to venture out and took refuge in the temple. However, soon stones were being pelted at them from the mountain that forms the backdrop of the temple and along the road leading to the temple. The devotees could only be rescued after over two hours,” he said, adding that the presence of the paramilitary forces had given him the much-needed confidence to stay on the premises.

However, the minority community counters this by stating that while the devotees were still at the temple, some anti-social elements came out towards the main road and used derogatory language for their community while raising slogans in favour of cow vigilante Monu Manesar.

“Till then, nobody had done anything. It was only when this group provoked the onlookers that outsiders, essentially from Rajasthan, started pelting stones at the group and the clashes started. No doubt, some locals also got carried away from both sides. However, this group of so-called devotees that first engaged with the onlookers seemed to have come with the intention of creating mischief since they were brandishing swords and guns,” a villager explained, adding that there are videos of gun-toting men firing from within the temple and hate speeches being made from premises as well.

Meanwhile, Sachin Kaushik of Mehlawas village, countering the minority community’s claim of videos of men firing from the temple premises, says, “There is no way the devotees would have taken such a risk of creating mischief when they know that the minority community has the numbers on their side. The speech took place after the clashes broke out and the men firing from within the temple complex were policemen in plain clothes.”

Both communities have demanded a high-level probe into the communal clashes and how they started.

