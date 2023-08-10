NUH FLARE-UP: Nuh closed for Cong & AAP, but BJP team gets go-ahead

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, August 9

In what has led to a major political uproar, while delegations of the Congress and the AAP were not allowed in Nuh, citing law and order concerns, a delegation of BJP leaders, headed by party president OP Dhankar, visited the district and held a brief meeting with officials at the Circuit House. The BJP said while it just wanted status update from officials, other parties wanted to meet public, which was not feasible.

“This reveals the sheer hypocrisy of the BJP government. Had it been the CM or Home Minister, we could have understood, but allowing BJP’s delegation while denying permission to us is unacceptable. Even in this hour of crisis, they are thinking of politics,” claimed Rajya Sabha MP and state AAP president Sushil Gupta.

The AAP delegation was stopped at Rewasan village yesterday, as was the Congress. CPI and RLD delegations were also denied entry.

Congress MP Deepender Hooda, who had lead a nine-member delegation yesterday, remarked, “Whom do you think people wanted to meet? Those who bulldozed their homes, or those who have, for decades, been with them? Nuh trusts us. We would have soothed their wounds, but the insecure government couldn’t see it.”

Nuh SP Narender Birjarnia claimed that AAP and Congress were offered a chance to hold brief meetings at the Circuit House, but they refused. “We have banned political delegations from entering the city or villages as it might flare-up tension in the district, which is limping back to normalcy. Even the BJP team met some officials and left,” he said.

Where are CM, Home Minister?

Calling BJP’s concern for Nuh a drama, Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed asked why CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Home Minister Anil Vij and MP Rao Inderjeet Singh were absent from the scene. “They are shedding crocodile tears. Where is the golden trio? Did they not have time to wipe the tears of people, or see what their bulldozer action has done to Nuh? Why were they not part of this delegation?” he asked.

VHP to resume yatra from Aug 28

Gurugram: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has announced to resume its Jalabhishek Yatra from August 28 and complete it by August 31. The VHP said a mahapanchayat would be held at Manesar to plan the yatra. VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said disruption of the yatra had hurt the sentiments of people. “We have asked the government to provide us with security,” he stated.

