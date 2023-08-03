NUH FLARE-UP: Once ‘religious’, Jalabhishek yatra turns into power show

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 2

The attack on the Brajmandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh, which left six dead and around 60 injured, has caught national attention, with people wanting to know the relevance and origin of this ‘pilgrimage’.

The yatra was introduced three years ago by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to “revive holy Hindu sites and Hindu religious tourism” in Meo Muslim-dominated Nuh. Inhabited by 80 per cent Muslims, the district is home to three Mahabharata-period Shiva temples. The Aravallis are popularised as grazing grounds of Lord Krishna’s cows. The temples have long existed undisturbed — even conserved — but aiming to save them from “potential threat of being encroached by mosques”, like it happened with Kashi Vishwanath or Krishan Janambhoomi, the VHP started the yatra, insisting that pilgrims would keep the temples relevant.

What started with just members of the VHP from Nuh, Gurugram, Faridabad and Palwal soon started getting more and more participants from across Haryana to reclaim the power of “Hindutva” in Mewat. All right-wing outfits from the state are now part of the yatra, which enters Mewat from Sohna. The yatra begins from Nalhar Mahadev Temple at Nuh, proceeds to Jhirakeshwar Mahadev and Radha Krishna Temple at Shrangar village in Punhana block of the district, before culminating at Shringeshwar Mahadev Temple.

However, the yatra, which was started as pilgrimage, has been converted into a “power show”, where not just the VHP or Bajrang Dal, but even cow vigilantes brandish arms. Over the last two years, the yatra has been preceded by online war of challenges between participants and local men. There is always tension surrounding the yatra, which escalated this year.

“What is wrong in this? Our temples are there and Hindu community also lives there. We can take out processions. Think of Mewat seven years ago, when people were wary of entering villages. As Hindus, we are reclaiming our fundamental right to travel and pray everywhere,” said a senior VHP leader.

MLA Aftab Ahmed, talking to The Tribune, stated that both communities had for long coexisted peacefully in Mewat and temples had been given due regard, but rowdyism and instigation by rival groups was increasing.

