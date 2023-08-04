NUH FLARE-UP: Ready to surrender ‘if found guilty’, says vigilante Manesar

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 3

Facing controversy for allegedly instigating violence in Nuh, cow vigilante Monu Manesar claims to have been made a scapegoat and has offered to surrender both to the Haryana and Rajasthan Police.

Manesar has been in hiding ever since the clashes and was accused of instigating these by announcing his arrival despite being warned by local groups. He is one of the accused in the Nasir-Junaid murder case and Mewat residents are angry over him not being arrested for the same.

“My name is just being used to hide the real culprits. I am ready to meet whichever police you say along with my lawyer and surrender. I am not a culprit legally and, thus, am free. I was not in the yatra and said nothing instigating and even in that murder till date, not even a single evidence has come that connects me to it and I have never been called by the Rajasthan Police,” said Manesar while speaking to The Tribune.

Manesar has emerged as the bone of contention between Rajasthan and Haryana, as reacting to CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s yesterday’s offer of help to the Rajasthan Police against Manesar, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot called it an attempt to divert attention from communal clashes in Nuh.

“CM Khattar gave a statement in the media that he would help the Rajasthan Police in every possible way, but when our police went to arrest the accused in the Nasir-Junaid murder case, the Haryana Police did not cooperate, but even registered an FIR against the Rajasthan Police,” said Gehlot.

Nasir and Junaid had gone missing on February 15 and a day later their charred bodies were recovered from Loharu in Haryana’s Bhiwani.

