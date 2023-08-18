NUH FLARE-UP: Rumour by imam triggered clashes at Nalhar: SIT probe

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, August 17

A fake announcement by an imam of a mosque at Nalhar reportedly proved to be the trigger that unleashed built-up communal tension leading to clashes in the area. The fact came to the fore during investigation by an SIT. On July 31, the imam, identified as Fajru Miyan, who has been booked and is absconding, allegedly announced on a mosque mike that some Muslim shops had been plundered by Jalabhishek yatris, thereby instigating a mob.

Namaz from home this Friday, too Directives have been issued by various imams across Nuh to people to offer namaz from home on this Friday as well. The directions have also been issued in Gurugram, though the authorities and police in both districts are geared up in case namaz is offered in mosques as well.

According to investigations, at around 1 pm, while offering namaz, Fajru spread a rumour through the loudspeaker installed at the mosque that Hindus were looting shops of Muslims near the Nalhar temple. This led to panic in nearby villages and triggered a communal flare-up.

Muslim youths of Nalhar village gathered and started looting and setting vehicles on fire. “This announcement unleashed rage among the villagers and groups of men who were already enraged over the videos released on social media. They formed groups, came with stones and attacked the yatra. We are conducting raids to nab the imam,” said an SIT member.

It is also alleged that following the “announcement”, many imams shared the message on WhatsApp groups, and even through mosques.

The police are also conducting raids to nab the other accused named by those who have been arrested.

Meanwhile, Haryana Woman Commission chairperson, Renu Bhatia, visited Nuh today and met the SP and DC and asked them to restore peace with special emphasis on confidence-building among women.

#Gurugram #Nuh