Nuh MLAs allege 'khaki terror' in cow smuggling cases, police deny

SP Varun Singla refutes harassment allegations

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, August 12

Even as the Nuh police claim to have arrested 300 persons this year for cow smuggling and slaughtering, local MLAs have alleged that people were being terrorised and even teenagers were not being spared.

300 arrested

  • Police have arrested 300 persons for cow smuggling, slaughtering this year
  • Arrests made from 91 villages notorious for crime in Nuh
  • MLAs allege even teenagers not being spared

Mamman Khan, a Congress legislator from Ferozepur Jhirka in Nuh district, has alleged blatant misuse of law. “They (police) are terrorising people, stopping their vehicles, barging into their homes and even taking away teenage boys. They should make public the names of all those arrested along with the charges.” Mamman had yesterday complained to the police alleging a threat from cow vigilantes. Nuh MLA and Congress leader Aftab Ahmed said, “We respect the law of the land, but humiliation and harassment in its name are unacceptable. The police are harassing people without proper warrants and also patronising cow vigilantes, who have spread terror in the entire district. The Chief Minister needs to step in.”

The police, on the other hand, have claimed a major success in their fight against cow smuggling and slaughtering in Nuh. “We have arrested 300 persons this year. It has been possible due to continuous raids in and around 91 villages. Some arrests have been made in over 10-year-old cases. As many as 308 accused, including 80 proclaimed offenders, are still on the run,” a police official said.

A majority of the arrests have been made from villages such as Sheikhpur, Basai Mev, Pathkhori, Akera, Jamalgarh, Rohinga Kala and Sudaka.

Nuh SP Varun Singla said the police had started a campaign after identifying the 91 villages where cow smuggling and slaughtering used to be conventional means of livelihood for the residents. “Two dedicated teams have worked for months to spread awareness among people and to hunt down criminals,” said Singla while talking to The Tribune. He refuted harassment allegations, saying all their actions were as per law.

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi
Haryana

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changes tack yet again, ED gets special mention
Trending

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changing tack yet again, ED gets special mention

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur
Punjab

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur

Separated at India-Pak Partition, 92-year-old Punjab man to reunite with his nephew in Pakistan
Punjab

How duplicated thumb reunite family separated by Partition

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report

