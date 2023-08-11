Nuh moves up in Niti Aayog rankings

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 10

Efforts by the Haryana Government for the progress of Nuh district under the Aspirational Districts Programme seem to have yielded results, as the district has moved from the 30th position to second in the Niti Aayog’s Delta ranking.

Aim to give max benefits to people The objective of the Aspirational Districts Programme is to give benefits to the people by making large-scale improvements in health and nutrition, education and agriculture and water resources etc. Dhirendra Khadgata, Deputy Commissioner, Nuh

Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said the ranking had been at first place in the parameters of agriculture and water resources. Its score has increased from 26.2 to 30.7. Similarly, the ranking of the district in health and nutrition parameters has been in the second place with an increase from 64.9 to 71.3.

Khadgata said the NITI Aayog had shared a list of 112 Aspirational districts across the country, in which about 87 parameters were fixed. In these, there were many works of other departments, including dropout, institutional delivery, irrigation, agriculture and health that needed to be improved.

He said Nuh district was continuously improving its ranking. Officials and employees of various departments were working hard to make sure that the district was excluded from the backward category list. Today, as a result of the awareness of the citizens and dedicated efforts by the district administration officials, Nuh has come bagged the second position in the Delta ranking of Aspirational districts in the country.

The DC said the Aspirational Districts Programme was part of the government’s endeavour to raise the standard of living of its residents and ensure inclusive development for all under the vision of “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas”.

