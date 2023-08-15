Nuh violence: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi arrested from Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, August 15

Participants of Hindu Jalabhishek Yatra were allegedly carrying illegal weapons and had an altercation with local police when they tried snatching these away. The revelation came to fore when Nuh police arrested cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi from Faridabad.

Bajrangi was earlier booked by Faridabad police over one of his social media videos allegedly instigating Nuh clashes. Nuh police, however, booked him for carrying illegal weapons in Yatra and clashing with police team when they seized these weapons.

According to FIR filed by ASP Usha Kundu, Bajrangi who was identified through social media posts and some of his unidentified supporters were carrying swords and trishuls to Nalhar temple when Kundu and her team stopped them.

“We saw a mob of around 20 people carrying swords and trishuls marching to Nalhar temple. I was on law and order duty and stopped them. I ordered cops to snatch and seize their weapons and they started raising slogans against police. They manhandled the team. As we tried to leave with their weapons in our vehicles they went ahead lying in front of vehicles. Another police team came to intervene but they opened rear gates of our official vehicle and fled with weapons. I was busy with post clash law and order resumption so complaint was delayed,” said Usha Kundu in her complaint.

Bajrangi and unidentified supporters have been booked under Sections 148, 149, 332, 353, 186, 395, 397, 506 of IPC and Section 25 of Arms act.

Bajrangi is currently being questioned by police though location has been kept secret as police fears mass attack on him.

#Faridabad #Gurugram #Nuh