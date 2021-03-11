Nuh police rescue 10-year-old boy within 13 hours of abduction; nab 3 accused

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, May 30

In a major success, Nuh police rescued a 10-year-old boy within 13 hours of his abduction in Tauru. The three accused were nabbed, who also confessed to murder of an employee of Bharat Finance on May 15. Police recovered two country made pistols, two cartridges and Rs 16.5 lakh from their possession.

According to police, it was on May 27 that a desperate father approached them saying his 10-year-old son was abducted in a Wagon R car while he was cycling outside his house. The accused had reportedly sought Rs 25 lakh as ransom and already taken Rs 16.5 lakh from the victim's family, said police.

“Our anti-narcotics and crime branch team ran a joint operation. We focused all resources and launched a search, ensuring secrecy and child's safety and managed to free him from abductees within hours”, said Varun Singla, SP, Nuh.

The accused have been identified as Ajay, resident of Mandarka, Mohin, resident of Tauru, and Harish, resident of Gurnawat village in Tauru. Police have recovered illegal weapons and Rs 16.5 lakhs cash from the possession of the accused.

“During preliminary interrogation the accused have reportedly confessed to killing an employee, Sikander, of Bharat Finance during a robbery. We are questioning the accused,” added SP Singla.