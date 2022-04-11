Nuh police start helpline for those called by courts

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, April 10

The Nuh police have started a special helpline to check non-appearance of complainants, witnesses and accused in judicial proceedings. A brainchild of SP Varun Singla, the helpline not only sends reminders to people summoned in connection with various cases, but also helps them out in reaching the court for their scheduled hearing.

“We have put in place a call centre-type set up where database as regards summons issued by various courts is uploaded daily, along with contact details of the persons concerned. A dedicated team calls them up to remind them of their court date a day earlier,” Singla said.

Many complainants, majority of them women, fail to reach the court due to lack of transport, time, fear and even family pressure. The helpline staff extends them the necessary help in that regard too.

“If a person says he doesn’t have means to travel to the court, we arrange transportation for him. If someone seems scared or under pressure, we provide him protection and also counsel him. The project has stated showing results in just one month,” Singla adds.

“I am a witness in a case of molestation, but my family did not allow me to go to the court,” said 19-year-old Shezana (name changed) of Punhana, adding that later cops talked to her brother and also arranged pick and drop for her for the court hearing.