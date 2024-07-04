Nuh right wing outfits plan yatra on July 22; no info, say cops

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, July 3

Nearly a year after riots rocked Nuh, right wing outfits and cow vigilante groups are gearing up to hold the Jalabhishek yatra on July 22, though they are yet to seek the permission from the local police.

On July 31 last year, the yatra came under attack in Nuh, and the Meo Muslim-dominated district saw its first communal riots in over a century. The riots claimed seven lives and created tension between the two communities.

Can’t afford last year’s repeat Nuh can’t afford to see a repeat of the last year as it is still scarred. We just want foolproof security and arrangements to ensure no untoward incident happens before the Assembly elections. —Aftab Ahmed, Nuh MLA

An official spokesperson of the district police said they had received no formal intimation or application for any such yatra. Sources claimed the arrangements however were in full swing for the yatra, with invites already being sent out to religious leaders across Haryana, Rajasthan and UP.

With the Assembly elections just three months away, right wing outfits are planning the yatra grander than last year’s with the participation of thousands. “The yatra will be held in July, and we are holding meetings for its organisation. It’s a simple religious procession. Saints from across the country are expected to participate in the yatra. We will remember those who lost their lives in the last yatra,” said Shrikant pandit, a Bajrang Dal member and incharge of ‘gau Rkashak’ grops in Nuh.

The sources claimed cow vigilantes had asked for assurance from members on their participation, and they had been asked to be “equipped for any emergency or self-defence”. They further claimed while Bittu Bajrangi was planning to attend the yatra, vigilante groups are trying to secure bail for Monu Manesar. Meanwhile, Meo groups seem concerned and have sought security and restrictions on the number of attendees in the yatra.

