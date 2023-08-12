Nuh schools open after 12 days

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 11

After being shut for 12 days, Nuh marred by the July 31 clashes, took the first major step towards normalcy as schools reopened today.

While a majority of the schools saw full staff attendance, there was thin attendance of students. In blocks like Ferozour Jhirka and Punhana, many schools saw not even a single student come and teachers had to make calls to parents to reassure them. In the Tauru block, a majority of the schools saw Meo children, especially girls, not reaching schools on the first day.

The situation was a bit better in Nuh town, where children of senior classes turned up. “Things are returning to normal and schools have been opened. Nuh is now gearing up for the August 15 celebrations which will help in restoring complete normalcy,” said DC Dhirender Khadgata.

Meanwhile, in addition to schools, transport services were restored in Nuh though buses also saw scanty rush.

#Gurugram #Nuh