Nuh to get permanent RAF camp

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 1

Following yesterday’s communal clashes, Nuh will get a permanent Rapid Action Force (RAF) camp.

This long-pending demand of Gurugram Member of Parliament and Central Minister Rao Inderjeet Singh was accepted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to the official spokesperson of Singh, the Home Minister himself will very soon lay the foundation stone of a special and permanent camp of the RAF in the communally sensitive Muslim majority Nuh district of Haryana, which has been gripped by communal clashes.

The Gurugram MP had met Amit Shah to reiterate his long-standing demand for the camp, as communal clashes gripped Nuh. Singh had proposed the RAF camp to be set up in Mewat to prevent communal clashes back in 2014 in the wake of similar clashes then in Tauru. Back then, he had approached the then Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh with the proposal, to which the latter had given approval. Indri village was later identified as the site where the camp would come up.

#Amit Shah #Gurugram #Nuh