Nuh to have pink booths

Gurugram, May 5
In a bid to aid women voters in its three Assembly segments, the Nuh administration will set up three women-only ‘Pink Booths’. According to the District Election officer and DC Dhirender Khadgata, each segment will get one such booth which will not just be for women voters but will also be managed by an all-woman staff. This is to provide convenience to women voters from rural areas.
As per plan, these booths will be erected in Booth number 92 in Nuh Hindu Senior Secondary School, Booth number 168 in Dayanad Senior Secondary School, Ferozpur, Jhirka, and Booth number 65 in Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Pinnagwan.
“There are many women in the district who stick to purdah system and feel uncomfortable in common booths. To aid them, pink booths in each assembly segment would be set up. Nuh is amongst top performers in terms of voting in every election and this year we wish to take it to 100 per cent, and for that female participation in necessary,” said DC Dhirender Khadgata.
