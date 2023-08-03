 Nuh victim’s funeral held amid security in Panipat : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Nuh victim’s funeral held amid security in Panipat

Nuh victim’s funeral held amid security in Panipat

Police teams hold a flag march in markets and localities to maintain law and order

Nuh victim’s funeral held amid security in Panipat

The last rites of Abhishek being performed at the Noorwala cremation ground in Panipat.



Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, August 2

Amid tight security, the funeral of 24-year-old Abhishek Chauhan of Noorwala, who was brutally murdered in the Nuh violence, was held here today.

Abhishek Chauhan had gone to participate in the ‘Brij Mandal Yatra’ organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal. He was shot and his neck was slashed with a sword. His body arrived in Panipat on Monday and was kept in the mortuary at the General Hospital.

Following the call of the ‘Sarv Hindu Samaj’, a group of various organisations, including VHP, Bajrang Dal and others, all markets — Insaar market, Assandh road market, Jatal road market, Railway Road market, Tehsil Camp market, Barsat road market, Pachranga Bazar, Main market, Bada bazaar, shawl market, SD College road market, Amar Bhawan chowk market, Sarrafa market etc — were closed.

Abhishek

All schools and colleges were also closed and the Bar members in Panipat and Samalkha suspended their work today. Tensions prevailed this morning after the family and members of various organisations refused to receive Abhishek’s body. They raised slogans against the state government, MP, MLAs of the BJP for the improper security arrangements during the yatra and also for not taking action against the accused.

Enraged over the brutal killing of Abhishek, the members alleged that Ferozpur Jhirka MLA Maman Khan was allegedly behind the communal violence.

They demanded immediate arrest of MLA Maman Khan, Martyr status for Abhishek, Rs1crore compensation for the bereaved family, a government job for family members and action against the accused who killed him.

Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia, MLA Pramod Vij, MLA Mahipal Dhanda, BJP district president Archna Gupta, Mayor Avneet Kaur, BJP leader Lokesh Nagroo and all councillors, all office-bearers of the RSS, VHP, Bajrang Dal and other functionaries reached the hospital. DC Virender Kumar Dahiya and SP Ajeet Singh Shekhawat also reached there.

They held meetings in the Civil Surgeon’s office behind closed doors. In the end, the members of the ‘Sarva Hindu Samaj’ gave assurance to the family and after that they got ready to receive the body.

They took out the funeral procession from General Hospital to the Noorwala cremation ground raising slogans. Members of over 250 organisations along with hundreds of people reached there for his funeral.

A heavy police force was deployed to deal with any untoward incident. The police teams held a flag march in different markets and localities to maintain law and order.

SP Ajeet Singh Shekhawat said no untoward incident was reported in the city. Appealing to the residents to maintain peace, the SP said all SHOs and police force were alert in the district to deal with any untoward incident.

#Nuh #Panipat

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh-Shimla highway closed for traffic after landslide

2
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

3
Himachal

Alternative routes you can take as Shimla-Chandigarh national highway is blocked

4
Sports

We don't ask for luxury, Hardik Pandya slams West Indies board

5
Haryana

SIT to be formed, role of Bajrang Dal's Monu Manesar being probed: Haryana DGP on communal clashes

6
Nation

Late Nitin Desai 'defaulted' on Rs 252 crore loan; insolvency proceedings began last week

7
Nation

Indian woman who fell into Singapore Straits from cruise ship has died, says son

8
World

US completes second lottery round for H-1B visa, successful candidates notified

9
Nation

Ashoka University in the eye of a storm over 'poll manipulation paper', dissociates itself from faculty's 'public activism'

10
Delhi

ED seizes Rs 25 crore worth of cash, jewellery after raids on Hero MotoCorps Pawan Munjal, others

Don't Miss

View All
Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home
Punjab

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

Top News

NUH FLARE-UP: Uneasy calm in Nuh, Gurugram; 116 arrested for violence, toll 6

Uneasy calm in Nuh, Gurugram; 116 arrested for violence, toll 6

44 FIRs for attack on yatra | DGP announces SITs | Vigilante...

Opposition to Prez: ‘PM must address Parliament on Manipur’

Opposition to President: 'PM must address Parliament on Manipur'

Submits memorandum seeking road map for peace

Comply with WHO standards, Centre tells pharma companies

Comply with WHO standards, Centre tells pharma companies

Units found wanting to face the music, says Mandaviya

OGW detained in Rajouri, two hybrid ultras held in Baramulla

OGW detained in Rajouri, two hybrid ultras held in Baramulla

Parliamnet can’t undo 370, Constituent Assembly’s nod must: Petitioners

Parliamnet can’t undo 370, Constituent Assembly’s nod must: Petitioners

A political decision, claims Kapil Sibal


Cities

View All

Chikungunya takes Amritsar by surprise, 23 cases reported

Chikungunya takes Amritsar by surprise, 23 cases reported

Flood situation leaves Sabhra village worried

17 mobile phones seized from two jails during search ops

Amritsar: Smuggler fires at cops, held with 1-kg heroin

Rs 1.63 cr fine recovered for traffic violations

Chandigarh MC fails to form 12 committees this year too, development hit

Chandigarh MC fails to form 12 committees this year too, development hit

Chandigarh Housing Board floats tenders for Sector 53 housing scheme

Land exchange for Haryana Assembly hits green hurdle

Blot on khaki: 9 Chandigarh cops booked in 2 months

Graft case: CBI sends Chandigarh police notices for accused

SC refuses to stay VHP protests in Delhi-NCR, orders tight vigil

SC refuses to stay VHP protests in Delhi-NCR, orders tight vigil

Delhi on alert over violence in Gurugram

5% beds to be reserved for dengue patients in all hospitals: Delhi Health Minister

Govt to ensure best educational facilities for poor: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi court orders de-sealing of Uphaar Cinema premises

Garbage dumping sites in Jalandhar raise stink, pose a health hazard

Garbage dumping sites in Jalandhar raise stink, pose a health hazard

Jalandhar: Many Lohian schools lacked infra, floods made situation worse

Flood damage: DC asks officials to speed up rehabilitation process

Officials asked to expedite girdawari work

Cong seeks Rs 50K per acre relief for crop loss

EPFO recovers ~4.65 cr from 487 defaulters in four months

EPFO recovers Rs 4.65 cr from 487 defaulters in four months

Australian court sentences Samrala youth to 22-yr jail for burying ex-girlfriend alive

‘Traffic Hawk’ app to better turbulent vehicle flow in city

Ludhiana cops swoop down on Central Jail

VB nabs munshi for accepting Rs 20K bribe

After suicide bid by trader, Patiala MC withdraws shop ‘sealing’ notice

After suicide bid by trader, Patiala MC withdraws shop ‘sealing’ notice

Preneet Kaur asks Nitin Gadkari to expedite bypass project

DC oversees girdawari work in Patiala district

Murder case cracked, 2 in police net

Aided college non-teaching staff hold pen-down strike