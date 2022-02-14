Nuh villagers celebrate new jail, read on to know why

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, February 14

Celebrations broke out in many villagers of Nuh as a long-pending demand of residents was fulfilled on Monday.

Nearly 30,000 residents of Haryana’s Jamtara Jamalgarh and Nai in Punhana distributed sweets after the inauguration of a new facility in district.

It was neither a school nor a hospital, but a jail.

Inaugurated by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Nuh today, the jail complex will have capacity of 1,000 prisoners.

“It’s a boon almost one boy from every second home is lodged in Faridabad prison or Bhondsi jail in Gurugram. We have to spend money to travel. The new jail will be nearer and we can now easily meet our children,” said Abida Noor of Jamalgarh.

Constructed on over 29 acres of land at cost of Rs 68 crore, the new building in Nuh has an administrative block, five male barracks, one female barrack, three special security enclosures of various capacities, a 30-bed hospital, a warden’s hostel, an electric sub-station along with 69 houses of various categories for the officials posted in Nuh prison, among other facilities.

Besides, there will be one sewage treatment plant of 1.25 million litre per day capacity.

Police officials claim that new facility will reduce the pressure on Gurugram’s Bhondsi jail and the Faridabad jail. Incidentally, around 40 per cent of the inmates in two jails hail from Nuh.

Presently, the Bhondsi jail has a capacity of 3,000 inmates and around 600 of them are of Nuh, and families travel over 60 km to meet their kin.

Meanwhile, CM Manohar Lal said inclusive attention is being paid to the mental, religious and social development of the prisoners locked in the jails of the state. The jails are functioning as correctional homes and the government is completely focused towards the improvement of the prisoners, he added.

#new jail